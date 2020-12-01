Malta: Covid-19 cases reach 10,000 mark since March

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that four Covid-19 patients died on Monday, raising the total number of casualties to 137 since the start of the pandemic. Infections reached 10,000 for the first time after 121 new cases were registered between Sunday and Monday.

Another story quotes a decree by Magistrate Victor G. Axiak who said that testimony by Minister Ian Borg in a case filed by a collaborator was ‘hard to believe’. The case was about the purchase of land from a vulnerable person in 2014.

