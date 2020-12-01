Malta: Covid-19 cases reach 10,000 mark since March

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
In-Nazzjon reports that four Covid-19 patients died on Monday, raising the total number of casualties to 137 since the start of the pandemic. Infections reached 10,000 for the first time after 121 new cases were registered between Sunday and Monday.
Another story quotes a decree by Magistrate Victor G. Axiak who said that testimony by Minister Ian Borg in a case filed by a collaborator was ‘hard to believe’. The case was about the purchase of land from a vulnerable person in 2014.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro