The Independent publishes data by the European Centre for Disease Control which show that Malta registered a rate of 720 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants last week, the third highest in the EU.

Another story reports the death of an 89-year-old Covid-19 patient on Sunday, becoming the tenth victim in the last three days. Malta has recorded 351 casualties since the start of the pandemic.

