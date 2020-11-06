Malta: Covid-19 casualties reach 70

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that two men, one aged 54 and the other 74, have become the latest coronavirus victims. The virus has now claimed 70 lives since the start of the outbreak while the number of active cases has risen to above 1,900 again.

Another story reports that Cyrus Engerer was elected to the European Parliament in a casual election to fill the seat vacated by Miriam Dalli. In his first comments, the new MEP said he will focus on civil rights and the environment.

