Malta: Covid-19 certificates available from today

The Times leads with the launch of the Covid-19 vaccine certificates for fully vaccinated people. The downloadable passes allow holders to travel more easily, visit residents at homes of the elderly, and attend events. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-prime-minister-health-minister-to-hold-press-conference.875911

The paper reports that former Allied Group Managing Director Adrian Hillman spent the weekend in prison despite being granted bail on Saturday. With the banks closed, Hillman was unable to transfer the €50 deposit and €100 personal guarantee ordered by the courts. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/adrian-hillman-spends-the-weekend-in-prison.876023

