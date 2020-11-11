Malta: Covid-19 claims the lives of four patients

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that four people died from Covid-19 between Monday and Tuesday as the total number of victims climbed to 85. The patients were aged 61, 74, 83, and 99 and were all being treated at Mater Dei hospital.

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the party is committed to Malta’s economic recovery. Grech visited the Excelsior hotel in Floriana on Tuesday, part of a series of meetings with workers in the tourism sector.

