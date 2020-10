Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that new Covid-19 cases have risen to over 100 for nine days in a row. On Thursday, a woman aged 72 and a man aged 82 died with the infection at Mater Dei hospital.

Another story speaks to Caritas Director Anthony Gatt who said that the Budget announced by the government includes strong social measures, but it is unclear about a longer term strategy.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...