Malta: Covid-19 deaths surpass 100

In-Nazzjon reports that the number of Covid-19 victims has now risen above 100 after three elderly people died from the disease on Monday. There are currently 2,157 registered active cases.

The paper speaks to MEP Roberta Metsola after Prime Minister Robert Abela refused to congratulate her on her election as vice president of the European Parliament. Metsola said the Prime Minister sees Malta as either red or blue.

