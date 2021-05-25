Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who announced on Monday that Malta officially reached herd immunity against the Covid-19 virus after 70 per cent of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/pajjizna-l-ewwel-pajjiz-fl-ue-li-lahaq-l-immunita-tal-massa/

Another story says that, in 2020, Identity Malta issued under 20,000 new passports, a decrease compared with more than 50,000 the previous year. Registrations for eID accounts, however, increased from 42,000 in 2019 to 76,000 last year. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/inqas-passaporti-minhabba-l-pandemija/

