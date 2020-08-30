Malta: Covid-19 infection rates down since mid-August

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa quotes a report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control which shows that the rate of positive results from Covid-19 tests has registered a decline in the second half of August.

The paper speaks to Prof. Carmel Borg from the Faculty of Education at the University of Malta who said that students have been negatively impacted by school closure, with some children losing a full academic year.

