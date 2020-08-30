Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Covid-19 infection rates down since mid-August

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa quotes a report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control which shows that the rate of positive results from Covid-19 tests has registered a decline in the second half of August.

The paper speaks to Prof. Carmel Borg from the Faculty of Education at the University of Malta who said that students have been negatively impacted by school closure, with some children losing a full academic year.

By Corporate Dispatch

