Malta: Covid-19 measures come into effect

L-Orizzont says that new measures restricting gatherings in public spaces to two people came into effect on Wednesday. The police said on Facebook that they are doing all they can to ensure that people abide by the safety protocols.

Another story reports on proposals by world leaders for an international treaty for the handling of future global pandemic. Analysis told the paper that the need for such a treaty reveals the failure of nationalistic decisions on the vaccine.

