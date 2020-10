Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that 121 new Covid-19 infections were registered on Friday, raising the number of active cases to 1,775, The paper says that two patients under the age of 50 are in intensive care.

In-Nazzjon quotes the PN spokesperson on the Economy Claudio Grech who said that Malta must be proactive to maintain its high standards in the digital environment. Grech was addressing the annual EY conference.

