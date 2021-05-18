Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to the president of the Medical Association, Martin Balzan, who said that facemasks and social distancing have had a positive impact on respiratory diseases like influenza.

Another story reports that the Lija local council filed an objection against a planned project to develop a farm into a block of 65 residential units and 163 garages. The council said the block would alter the character of the area. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-17/local-news/Lija-council-strongly-objects-to-development-that-will-significantly-alter-area-s-character-6736233551

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro