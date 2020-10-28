Malta: COVID-19 rapid testing commenced today

Reading Time: < 1 minute



COVID-19 rapid testing commenced today with the result being announced just after a few minutes. This is taking at Boffa Hospital in Floriana for health workers, passenger arrivals at Luqa International Airport and others who need a speedy result after contacting Helpline 111. In a comment to Television Malta the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health, Chris Fearne, said rapid testing will increase by a further thousand the approximate 3,000 swab tests being taken daily. The rapid test will be free of charge and will complement swab tests that began in March.

This test known as an antigen kit will be administered by a medical team and involves tests being carried out around the throat. The swab is then immediately mixed with a liquid and then transferred onto a tray that will line register the result in a few minutes.

