Malta: Covid-19 test not administered on all arrivals

Il-Mument says that the Covid-19 rapid swab test is not being conducted on every arriving passenger at the airport. The paper says that, meanwhile, inmates in quarantine at the Gozo prison have been taken to court for hearings.

Another story reports that there have been 27 deaths from Covid-19 in October, after an 80-year-old woman died on Saturday. The number of victims now rose to 62 since the beginning of the pandemic.

