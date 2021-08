Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta has achieved the impressive milestone of fully vaccinating 90% of those aged 12, and up against COVID-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the launch of a health clinic in Kalkara, Fearne said 792,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far as he urged those able to take the vaccine to do so.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745