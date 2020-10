Reading Time: < 1 minute

Health Minister Chris Fearne said a Covid-19 vaccine should be administered to the entire country six months after it is issued.

The government predicts that Malta should have an injection against the novel Coronavirus by the beginning of January, Illum reports.

Speaking in Parliament, Fearne outlined the measures taken by the government to deal with the pandemic- among them thousands of swab tests and an increase in beds and ITUs.

Source Illum

Updated 1726

