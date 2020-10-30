Malta: Covid-19 victims rise to 60

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the number of Covid-19 casualties rose to 60 on Thursday after three more patients died from the virus. There are currently 1,937 active cases as consultants urge authorities to act before the intensive care unit is overwhelmed.

The paper follows a meeting between the Nationalist Party and the Developers Association. PN Leader Bernard Grech explained the party’s economic vision based on 12 pillars and said that development can elevate people’s quality of life.

