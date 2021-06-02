Malta: Covid-19 vouchers downloaded more than 80,000 times

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that more than 80,000 people have downloaded the Covid-19 vouchers announced by the government. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri urged people to get the vouchers in digital form.

Another story quotes Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri who said that the government is exploring alternative connectivity solutions between the two islands, including the possibility of an airlink. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/jitnieda-s-servizz-tal-fast-ferry-bejn-malta-u-ghawdex/

The paper reveals that the police and that Foundation for Social Welfare Services are collaborating to bring back two children who have been taken out of Malta by their father without the consent of their mother.

