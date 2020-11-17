Malta: Criminal court to appoint administrator for Keith Schembri’s companies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Keith Schembri’s companies will be run by an administrator selected by the criminal court. On Monday, the court turned down an appeal by the attorney general, the state advocate, and the police commissioner to uphold a garnishee order on Schembri’s firms.

Another story reports that the number of Covid-19 casualties reached 101 on Monday. Two elderly people died at Mater Dei on Monday aged 87 and 79, while a third person aged 78 died at an elderly residence.

