Assistant Police Commissioner Alexandra Mamo testified before the public inquiry board. Mamo has been the head of the Economic Crimes Unit as from June this year after new Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà removed Ian Abdilla from the post.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is chaired by Judge Emeritus Michael Mallia and composed of Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Madame Justice Abigail Lofaro

