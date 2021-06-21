Malta: Crowdfunding campaign against Pembroke development raises €18,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that a crowdfunding campaign by NGOs to challenge the Planning Authority decision in favour of the City Centre development in Pembroke has raised €18,000. Local councils in the area and 11 NGO are objecting to the project.

Another story reports that an application to install greenhouses and solar panels on the outskirts of Għajnsielem has been recommended for refusal by the Planning Authority case officer, raising concerns about the visual impact of the complex. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-21/local-news/Application-to-erect-greenhouses-solar-panels-in-Gozo-recommended-for-refusal-6736234549

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro