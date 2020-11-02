Malta: Cuschieri was a witness in a casino case when he holidayed with Fenech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that suspended MFSA chief Joseph Cuschieri had travelled to Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech while he was a witness in a lawsuit against the businessman’s casino business filed a year earlier by a rival company.

Another story quotes a Eurostat survey which finds that one in ten people in Malta feel they do not get enough natural light in their homes, the highest share in the EU. This was the second year that Malta ranked highest for dark dwellings.

