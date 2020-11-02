Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Cuschieri was a witness in a casino case when he holidayed with Fenech

The Times says that suspended MFSA chief Joseph Cuschieri had travelled to Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech while he was a witness in a lawsuit against the businessman’s casino business filed a year earlier by a rival company.

Another story quotes a Eurostat survey which finds that one in ten people in Malta feel they do not get enough natural light in their homes, the highest share in the EU. This was the second year that Malta ranked highest for dark dwellings.

