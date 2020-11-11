Malta: Customs dog sniffs out €16,000 on passenger

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Customs dog Żekkin, which started its duty last September, made its first seizure at the airport when the dog sniffed out €16,295 in undeclared money.

Two-year old Labrador Żekkin was trained by the United Kingdom’s Border Forces.

The Customs dog sniffed out the money on a passenger from Indonesia before the latter’s departure on a flight to Istanbul. After he was asked about the amount of money he was carrying, the passenger said he only had €3,000. However, following a search by Customs officers, €16,295 were found in undeclared cash.

Source: TVM

Updated 1627

Like this: Like Loading...