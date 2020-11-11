Malta: Customs dog sniffs out €16,000 on passenger

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Customs dog Żekkin, which started its duty last September, made its first seizure at the airport when the dog sniffed out €16,295 in undeclared money.
Two-year old Labrador Żekkin was trained by the United Kingdom’s Border Forces.
The Customs dog sniffed out the money on a passenger from Indonesia before the latter’s departure on a flight to Istanbul. After he was asked about the amount of money he was carrying, the passenger said he only had €3,000. However, following a search by Customs officers, €16,295 were found in undeclared cash.