Malta Customs intercepts another six cars stolen in Canada

Three Ford pick-ups F450, one Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, one Jaguar F-pace and one Ford Expedition SUV, all stolen from Canada, were intercepted by Customs at the Freeport.

The scanning equipment of the Department proved to be very valuable to the Customs Officials on duty to identify the stolen luxury cars in three 40-foot containers.

As with the other cases of stolen vehicles intercepted last week, the shipping documents did not tally with the contents.

Customs Officials informed the Canadian Authorities about the find whilst the police were informed about the case which is being investigated further.

Like the other stolen vehicles intercepted last week, these were also in transit to Abu Dhabi.