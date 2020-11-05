Malta: Customs officials seize 217,460 contraband cigarettes; 2 men arrested

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Customs officials seized 217,460 contraband cigarettes from Zurrieq and Mqabba during a 15 hours operation, on Wednesday. The endangered taxes; Import Duty, Excise Duty and VAT, amount to €51,652.
In a statement Customs Malta explained that Customs Enforcement officials proceeded searched a van in Zurrieq which was suspected of carrying contraband cigarettes. Upon searching the vehicle a total of 100,000 cigarettes, bearing no excise stamps, were elevated and seized alongside the vehicle.