Malta: Customs officials seize 217,460 contraband cigarettes; 2 men arrested

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Customs officials seized 217,460 contraband cigarettes from Zurrieq and Mqabba during a 15 hours operation, on Wednesday. The endangered taxes; Import Duty, Excise Duty and VAT, amount to €51,652.

In a statement Customs Malta explained that Customs Enforcement officials proceeded searched a van in Zurrieq which was suspected of carrying contraband cigarettes. Upon searching the vehicle a total of 100,000 cigarettes, bearing no excise stamps, were elevated and seized alongside the vehicle.

Source: Newsbook

Updated: 1743

