Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hackers have threatened to leak “valuable” Nationalist Party documents, unless the party agrees to “communicate and cooperate” with them in 10 days.

The operators of ‘Avaddon ransomware’ have already published a selection of documents, including employee details, passport pictures and a studio rota on the dark web.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...