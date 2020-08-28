Preloader
Malta: Daniel Muka confronted by enraged crowd outside courts

In-Nazzjon reports that that the suspect in the Sliema double murder last week, Daniel Muka, was met by an angry crowd shouting ‘assassin’ as he was escorted into court on Thursday. Magistrate Nadine Lia ordered a freeze on his assets.

Another story follows the cross-examination of inspector Kurt Zahra in court who said that Yorgen Fenech had pointed his finger at Keith Schembri and that it was the former chief of staff who instructed him to move on with the plan to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The paper quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that the country wants to return to a state of normalcy and peace of mind where justice is served to those who break the law. Delia was reacting to revelations that emerged in the Caruana Galizia case.

By Corporate Dispatch

