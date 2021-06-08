Malta: Daphne killers knew of police raid down to the hour-Vince Muscat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Men accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had information about an impending police raid down to the hour when it was to take place, one of the journalist’s killers testified on Tuesday.

Vince Muscat told a court that he and Degiorgio brothers Alfred and George not only knew about the police’s plans to raid a Marsa potato shed on December 4, 2017 “two or three weeks in advance,” but also that it would take place “at 8:00 or 8:30am” that morning.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745