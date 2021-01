Reading Time: < 1 minute



ALS campaigner Bjorn Formosa made an appeal to provide Dar Bjorn residents the anti-Covid vaccine now.

The Dar Bjorn founder shared his appeal on Facebook. In his appeal he said that the vaccination for the elderly in care should proceed faster. Formosa said that residents at the specialized ALS care home should be provided the vaccine at the earliest.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1633

