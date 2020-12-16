Malta: DB’s downscaled plans are a ‘PR stunt’, Moviment Graffitti says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Moviment Graffitti has criticised the DB Group’s revised plans for the ITS site in Pembroke, describing it as a “blatant PR stunt” and an attempt to increase the built-up area by stealth.

“DB’s new plans are essentially a trojan horse. What they are really doing is that they are increasing the built-up area by a total of three new residential floors, while at the same time reducing the available open spaces. It is clear that the widespread opposition to this project from residents forced DB back to the drawing board. Still, despite appearances the developers remain intent on further degrading our quality of life,” the NGO said in a statement on Wednesday.

Source: MaltaToday

