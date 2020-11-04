Malta: Debarred PN candidate submits nomination for MP seat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today leads with Ryan Mercieca’s nomination to fill the vacant PN parliamentary seat in the 13th District, despite the party disassociating itself with him. The PN took the decision after an internal investigation by its ethics committee.

The paper speaks to OPM Minister Carmelo Abela who denied claims that he was involved in any criminal activity after Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi said that Caruana Galizia murder suspect Vince Muscat holds information on a sitting Cabinet member who is not a lawyer.

