Malta: Debenhams stores not affected by UK closures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly speaks with the management of Debenhams stores following the collapse of the brand in the UK on Tuesday. The director of United Group said that the franchise in Malta operates independently from Britain and trading will not be impacted.

The paper carries an interview with the CFO of Gaming Malta Foundation who said that the sector remains strong and recent layoffs were the result of mergers and acquisitions, not economic disruption related to Covid-19.

