Malta: Degiorgio brothers file cases after rejected pardon request

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that George and Alfred Degiorgio filed two cases after their request for a presidential pardon was turned down by the Cabinet. The brothers claim to have information implicating a sitting minister in criminal activity.

Another story reports on the vote on Malta’s anti-money laundering regime during the Financial Action Task Force plenary today. The final recommendation is reached by consensus and some influential members are pushing for grey-listing. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/110447/dday_for_malta_decision_on_grey_list_to_be_taken_today_by_fatf

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro