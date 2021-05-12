Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that murder suspects Alfred and George Degiorgio filed a Constitutional case against the government, accusing the Cabinet of abusing its power when their request for a presidential pardon was rejected. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/11/kawza-kostituzzjonali-fuq-ir-rifjut-tal-mahfra-mill-ahwa-degiorgio-jridu-lil-cardona-u-carmelo-abela-jixhdu/

The paper quotes Chamber of Commerce president Marisa Xuereb who backed a PN proposal for a revamp of the taxation system for companies. Xuereb said that local businesses competing with foreign investors are at a disadvantage. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/11/aktar-reazzjonijiiet-pozittivi-ghall-proposti-tal-partit-nazzjonalista/

Another story reports on a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to the Cooperative of Maritime Pilots and the offices of Maritime MT. Grech said that the party wants to develop the maritime sector into one of the main economic pillars. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/11/settur-marittimu-prijorita-ghall-pn/

