The Independent reports that brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio filed a judicial protest claiming that public comments by the Prime Minister last week describing them as “criminals” prejudiced their right to be presumed innocent. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-24/local-news/Degiorgio-brothers-claim-they-have-direct-information-implicating-Carmelo-Abela-in-HSBC-heist-6736233749

Another story says that more than four in every ten adults are now fully vaccinated and quotes Public Health Superintendent who said that authorities are ready to provide boosters if immunity declines. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-24/local-news/Chris-Fearne-Charmaine-Gauci-to-address-press-conference-6736233752

