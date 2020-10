Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Partit Nazzjonalista leader Adrian Delia has challenged fellow MP Jason Azzopardi to resign if no wrongdoing emerged from the WhatsApp exchange he had with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Delia was interviewed on a Xarabank Special by Peppi Azzopardi on Wednesday after he lost the Partit Nazzjonalista leadership race on Saturday.

Updated 1748

Source Newsbook

