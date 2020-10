Reading Time: < 1 minute

Incumbent Partit Nazzjonalista leader Adrian Delia has promised more action from the Opposition against government corruption next week.

In a short video message on Facebook, the PN leader commented on a rule of law report in which the European Commission expressed concern about Malta’s failure to secure convictions in high-level corruption cases and flagged “deep corruption patterns” within the country.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1654

