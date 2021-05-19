Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that singer Destiny earned Malta a place in the Eurovision Song Contest finals with “a spectacular performance” on Tuesday night. The paper report that the young singer’s number received warm applause. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/18/destiny-taghmilha-ghall-finali-tal-eurovision-song-contest/

Another story reports on a meeting between PN Leader Bernard Grech and Chamber of Commerce president Marisa Xuereb. Grech said that the country needs a long-term economic vision that invests in homegrown sectors. https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/18/bzonn-ta-direzzjoni-ekonomika-bvizjoni-fit-tul-bernard-grech/

