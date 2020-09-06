Malta: Developers Association president wants more restoration works

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa carries an interview with Developers Association president Sandro Chetcuti who said that the property sector has remained strong throughout the pandemic. Chetcuti called for a balance between regeneration of buildings and construction of new property.

The paper speaks to Family Minister Michael Falzon who said that the pandemic has had a negative impact on adoptions by Maltese couples as countries imposed travel bans. The minister said a new blockchain system launched by the government will speed up the process.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

Like this: Like Loading...