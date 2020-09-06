Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Developers Association president wants more restoration works

It-Torċa carries an interview with Developers Association president Sandro Chetcuti who said that the property sector has remained strong throughout the pandemic. Chetcuti called for a balance between regeneration of buildings and construction of new property.

The paper speaks to Family Minister Michael Falzon who said that the pandemic has had a negative impact on adoptions by Maltese couples as countries imposed travel bans. The minister said a new blockchain system launched by the government will speed up the process.

