Malta: Developers fire warning shot over White Rocks project

The Independent quotes a statement by the Developers Association warning that it expects any agreement over the White Rocks project to be based on the market value of the site. The MDA said it wants full transparency in government negotiations.

Another story reports the death of an 86-year-old woman who had contracted Covid-19. The patient was admitted to hospital after testing positive at the end of August where she was being treated until she died on Monday.

