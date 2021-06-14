Malta: Developers suggest eight-hour day for heavy machinery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reveals that the developers’ association is demanding a review of the hours during which heavy construction equipment is allowed to operate. The lobby is proposing a time window between 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.

The paper publishes an interview with Martin Vella who has donated blood 34 times. The Bormla local councillor encourages the public to visit the transfusion centre and said that he worries about a time when he will no longer be able to give blood.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the Labour Party continued to attract new candidates including many women and young people. Abela said that the legislature has a few more months left but the government is focused on the next one. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/il-pl-baqa-jattira-kandidati-btalenti-godda-li-jzommuh-haj-u-bsahhtu/

