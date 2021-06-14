Malta: Diabetic minors to be provided with monitoring service after test project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that a pilot project providing continuous monitoring to minors living with type 1 diabetes will be extended. The project measures the glucose levels of patients and is officially due to conclude in about eight weeks. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-13/local-news/Diabetic-children-to-continue-receiving-glucose-monitors-even-after-pilot-project-ends-6736234300

The paper says that there were 157 fewer marriages in 2019 than in the previous year. Data by the National Statistics Office shows that 2,674 marriages were registered in the year before the Covid-19 outbreak, a decrease of 114 in Malta and 43 in Gozo. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-14/local-news/Number-of-marriages-decreased-in-2019-when-compared-to-previous-year-NSO-6736234318

