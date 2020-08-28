Malta: Discussions on financial package for airlines are currently on-going – Economy Minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Discussions are currently on-going for plans on a financial package for airlines which are passing through a difficult period and which will help them to move forward, said Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Silvio Schembri.

Last week, Air Malta pilots refused a package that resulted in 69 pilots made redundant be re-employed with the airline. The Malta Independent asked the Economy Minister for updates on the situation, wherein he explained that the government is sticking to the previously mentioned plans and that currently there are discussions on the financial package for airlines.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:30

