Malta: Diving schools fear slow recovery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly carries an interview with the chairman of the professional diving schools association, Simon Sciberras, who warned that the industry in Malta will take years to recover after it was neglected during the pandemic.

Another story quotes Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who expressed surprise at the UK government’s decision not to lift a travel ban on Malta. The minister said the Conservative government ignored scientific data. Read more: https://maltabusinessweekly.com/no-scientific-basis-for-maltas-exclusion-from-uk-green-list-tourism-minister/14598/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro