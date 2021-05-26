Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that parliament approved amendments to the divorce law in their second reading on Tuesday. The four-year waiting period before filing for divorce will be reduced to a few months or, in some cases, none at all.

Another story quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the country is prepared for Covid-19 vaccine boosters should authorities observe a dip in the effectiveness of the current inoculation programme.

