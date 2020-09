Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent publishes an interview with the Commissioner for Domestic Violence Audrey Farrugia who said that Malta has the expertise to reform prostitution law that matches its particular context.

Another story says that the government has not replied to questions about the White Rocks development. A plan to build a mixed-use complex on the site was launched in January 2018 but the project never took off.

