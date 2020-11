Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to Domestic Violence Commissioner Audrey Friggieri who said that the pandemic is raising ‘tension’ in low-income families, putting people who live with an aggressor at greater risk.

The paper publishes an interview with a woman who was positive for Covid-19 for 180 days. Sarah McClune spoke about the fear that comes from uncertainty and urges people to observe basic safety measures to control the spread.

