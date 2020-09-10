Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Double murder suspect pins shooting on partner

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on the testimony of Viktor Dragomanski, charged with the killing of Ivor Maciejowski and Chris Pandolfino in August. The North Macedonian said that it was another suspect, Daniel Muka, who fired the shots in the double murder.

The paper quotes Andre Galea, whose pit bulls attacked and killed his grandmother on Monday. The paper reports Galea was still shocked by the event and said that he frequently warned his grandmother not to enter his house alone because of the guard dogs.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
%d bloggers like this: