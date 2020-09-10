Malta: Double murder suspect pins shooting on partner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on the testimony of Viktor Dragomanski, charged with the killing of Ivor Maciejowski and Chris Pandolfino in August. The North Macedonian said that it was another suspect, Daniel Muka, who fired the shots in the double murder.

The paper quotes Andre Galea, whose pit bulls attacked and killed his grandmother on Monday. The paper reports Galea was still shocked by the event and said that he frequently warned his grandmother not to enter his house alone because of the guard dogs.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

Like this: Like Loading...