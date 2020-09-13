Malta: Doubts about Bernard Grech’s income declarations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa says that questions have risen about the declaration of income of PN leadership hopeful Bernard Grech. The paper says that his €28,970 income for last year is considered low compared to average salaries for lawyers in Malta.

Another story reports on the situation of a pregnant woman and her husband who have been stranded on an oil tanker at Hurd’s bank for nearly 40 days. Doctors who visited the couple found them in traumatic condition.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

Like this: Like Loading...