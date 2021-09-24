Malta: Dozens of primary classrooms without teachers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the union of teachers filed a trade dispute with the education ministry after non-classroom teachers have been transferred to classrooms due to a shortage of teachers. About 80 classrooms in primary schools remain without an assigned teacher. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/no-teachers-for-80-primary-classrooms-in-state-schools.902768

The Times asks PN Leader Bernard Grech about a group of Adrian Delia’s supporters showing up at the party’s Independence Day mass meeting in t-shirts from the former leader’s election campaign. Grech said the party is one and the move is unacceptable. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-adrian-delias-show-of-force-unacceptable-bernard-grech.902672

